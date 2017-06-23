Believe – Romans 14:22-24

Vs 22 – Paul says that we should not eat meat or drink or anything else if it will either cause another to stumble or their faith to be destroyed. It is a balancing act but love walks in wisdom and love.

Vs 23 – Paul beautifully states whatever you believe about these things keep to yourself and God. These are you convictions and yours alone. Paul says blessed is the man who is not condemned by what he approves. We are not called to be morality cops on each other. If a person has a conviction based on what God has spoken to them and another disapproves. It is not our job to correct but pray that the Holy Spirit will convince them other wise. Holiness is not a matter of rights, wrongs, do and don’ts. It is doing what pleases God,

Vs 24 – If a person has doubts about what they are doing than they are not walking in faith for anything that is not of faith is sin. James says if we know what to do is right and we do not do it, it is sin. Paul is saying if you have doubts about something pray, read God’s word, ask the Holy Spirit, seek counsel of wise leaders about it. Then once you have your answer stand in it approved and pleasing to God.