Matt 5:8 – Blessed are the Pure

Jesus has been teaching on how a person can be happy and blessed. Today, we learn that when you are pure in heart you shall see God. Purity is not a natural attribute in man. We are sinners by birth and inclination. So how does one attain this purity? It begins by asking for forgiveness of your sins and coming into a right relationship with God. God changes your heart. The heart is where thoughts, emotions and will reside. It is that part of you that directs moral and social decisions. Out of the heart comes the issues of life. Who rules the heart rules the person.

When you sincerely desire to be right with God and you accept Him into your life through Jesus Christ, He imparts into your life purity. You want to please God. Your thought life changes, which translate into right speech patterns, proper attitudes and purity in actions. Jesus says when you sincerely desire change and come to God to change you, it will happens and you will see God. Purity. morality and righteousness are a choice. You choose God and with that choice is the ability to know and see God in His fullness.