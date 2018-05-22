May 21 – Cast your cares – Psalm 55:22

This is such a great verse. David tells his readers to cast their cares on the Lord. Don`t keep them to yourself. You cannot handle them but in the Lord you can be an over comer, a victor and a conqueror.

This is the same thought Peter tells his readers. When we cast our cares on the Lord there are two promises. First, the Lord will sustain you. You do not have to fight your battles alone. Now God does not always rescue you but He will sustain us. Real growth happens through struggle. Real lessons are learned in the midst of the battle. I love the thought. God does not always rescues from the waters of affliction because He knows your enemies cannot swim.

Next, the Lord will not let the righteous fail. What a great promise. He will give you the ultimate victory. The Lord is on your side and with the Lord for you, who can be against you? So today take the Lord at His word and walk in his victory. Also remember the promises of God are yes and amen, to those who believe. So believe.