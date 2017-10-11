It is the middle of the week and here is a thought for think about. Activision brings change that changes society but not hearts. Discipleship changes the heart and then changes society. God is looking for disciples. People who will follow Him with all their heart. A heart that is change by God can change society. Harold Varley wrote, “The world has yet to see what God can do with a person fully belonging to God.” Be that person.
