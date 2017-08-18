Go where you have never gone

It is the weekend and here is your thought. The love of God will take you where you never thought you would go. Help you to do things you never thought you would and touch people you never thought you could. So let the Love of God change you into the person God wants you to be and touch those in your world for His glory.
