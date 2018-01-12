God’s View

It is the weekend and here is a couple of thoughts. Man measures success on talent, image, personality and skill. God measures success on faithfulness, obedience, character, motives and love. One day we will have give an account to God about these things. Also use these godly qualities each day and you will touch and change so many in your world.
