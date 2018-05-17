May 17 – Psalm 52:8-9 – I will trust you

This psalm is from an early part of David`s life. It was written when he was on the run from Saul. David would spend time talking of the folly of riches and manmade ideas. He then talks about how he felt that he was a flourishing olive tree. God in spite of what happening around him was blessing him. Could you say the same thing in the troubled times of your life. A true worshipper can and will David did. David then states he will trust in the Lord`s unfailing love. The love of God never fails. He is faithful. A friend of mine recently went through a difficult time yet God brought him through and today he is stronger than he was ever before. He learned God`s unfailing love. You can too.

David says that He will praise the Lord for three things. For what God has done, in his name we can have hope and the Lord is good. Three great reasons to praise the Lord. You can rest on this qualities of God and like David see God`s goodness over and over in the midst of trials.