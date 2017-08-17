Matt 1:1-17 & Luke 3:23-38

Today we are looking at the genealogy of Jesus Christ. These accounts prove that Jesus was from the line of Abraham and He can also be traced right back to Adam. In Matthew the line that is given is through Joseph and in Luke we see Mary’s lineage. These accounts show us that Jesus was all Jew. That is why the lists are different. Luke and Matthew are systematic in their approach to this subject. God made sure all the bases were covered in Jesus background. In your case He will forgive your sins and give you a new future and resolve any issues with your past.