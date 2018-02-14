Feb 14 – Psalm 19:7-8 – Joy to the Heart

David in Psalm 19, spends some time talking about the Word of God. First, it is perfect because God is perfect. The Bible’s author was the Holy Spirit. He reveals, the nature essence, characteristics of God. Because God is perfect so the Bible is perfect. The benefit of reading the Bible is that it revives the soul. You can trust the world of God and it will give counsel to the simple. Solomon shares the same thought in Proverbs 1. The precepts of the Lord are right. They are clear, straight and true. They bring joy to the heart. The Bible is the source of true joy.

The commands of the Lord are radiant the give light to the eyes. The Bible is a light to the soul, mind and heart. Nothing is more important to spiritual growth than the Word of God. Read it, study it and live it. It revives, you can trust it, it brings joy and light.