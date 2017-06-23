It is the weekend and here is an exhortation. Live your life so well that at the end of it, even you enemies will miss you. When you love the Lord with all your heart, you will love yourself and in turn love others. Showing love even to your enemies is a Christian thing. The love of God is so powerful. It can change an enemy into a friend. So today love and forgive unconditionally. This will enable all around you to know what real love is.