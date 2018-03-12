Monday Muse

It is the beginning of the week and here is a thought to ponder. When you are the temple of God you will never have a housing crisis. When you are a follower or disciple of Jesus Christ you are the temple of the Holy Spirit. You are called to glorify and bring honor to the Lord by how you lived, talk and think. Today remember that as you go through out your day.
