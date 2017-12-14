It is Thursday and here is your thought. The folly of today is that we look to the beautiful people to show us what life is like when truthfully they have no idea what they are doing. Broken marriages and lives is all they have. Their dreams shatter because they have no moral guide. The Bible is the standard for faith and practice. So today seek God first and His righteousness and all things will be added unto you. Start with Jesus and end up in the right place.