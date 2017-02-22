It is the middle of the week and her is your thought for today. Children need our help not hurt, so chose your words with care. They will have a lifetime effect good or bad. Words can hurt or heal. That is why we must engage our brain before we speak. James says in James 1:19, that we are to be quick to hear, slow to speak and slow to anger. You can encourage or hurt by your words. Let the Lord control your speech and be a blessing.