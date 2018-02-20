Feb 20 – Psalm 22:26 – Poor are Satisfied

This is the last day we are going to spend on Psalm 22. David reveals some great thoughts today. He says that the poor will be satisfied. God has a special place for those that cannot care for themselves. In Matt 25, there is rewards for those who help the helpless. Jesus says when we do it to the least of these we do it until Him. Helping others is like helping Jesus in His destressing disguise. The Lord will help the poor and keep them satisfied.

He also uses us to make that happen. Let us not miss an opportunity to be His hand extended.

They who seek the Lord will praise Him because they see Him for who He is and what he has done. When we seek the Lord we find Him. Also all things will be added to us. What a great promise. David closes this verse off with wishes that their hearts live forever. A heart satisfied seeking god will always be a praising and joyful heart.