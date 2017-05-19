Proper View – Rom 12:3-5

Vs 3 – Paul then says that we should not think more highly of ourselves but have a modest estimation of our own self worth. This is accordance to the measure of faith you have been given. You need to know who you are in Christ but measure it in the light of the word and your faith.

Vs 4 – Paul then uses the illustration of the body to point out that each person has been given a specific function in life and we are to do it for the glory of God.

Vs 5 – Paul then begins setting up his next point. He is about to teach on the motivational gifts. He says that a body is made of many members it still is one body and each member belongs to each other.