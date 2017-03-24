Secret of Victory – Romans 8:38-39

Vs 38 – The secret of victory and absolute assurance for the Christian is to walk as they have been taught. Paul was fully persuaded that neither death or life, angels, principalities, powers, things present or things in the future,

Vs 39 – No height, depth or any kind of creature shall be able to separate us from the love of God. There is nothing on earth, heaven or the universe that can separate us from the love of God. God’s love is complete and you can not keep it from you. God is love. This love came though Jesus Christ our Lord. What a closing statement for this chapter.