John 5:1-47

Time is passing quickly we are now in our fourth day in this passage. There are three main nuggets of truth we will learn today. First, Jesus is God, secondly He reveals the Father and lastly, He is going to judge all.

1. Jesus claimed in this passage that He was equal with God. This is a recurring theme in the Book of John. Jesus is the word, the logos, God with a face and the perfect union of the human and divine.

2. Jesus taught that the Son is the one who reveals the Father and He will do what the Father has told Him to do. The writer of Hebrews says that Jesus was obedient to the will of God. John states as well that Jesus is the Father with a face.

3. Here we learn that God is going to show men even greater things than was done on that day. He would raise people to life. This was a prophetic promise of both physical and spiritual realities.

4. The Son can give life to who ever He wishes. The sovereignty of God is both amazing and fearful. Amazing to those His grace is given and fearful because it cannot be questioned or understood.

5. The Son of God is going to be the judge of all. So honour the Son as you would the Father. God can be the righteous judge because He knows all and sees all. Nothing can be hid from Him. He knows the thoughts and intents of the heart. Live your life so well that the preacher does not have to lie at your funeral and you will not have to fear the judgment of God.