It is the weekend and here is a thought for you to consider. Normal is what is considered by society as conforming to the usual state of affairs and values around you. Disciples of Jesus Christ are not called to be ordinary but extra-ordinary, We are to be transformed by the renewing of our minds. Normal is what the world wants. Extra-ordinary is what God wants. What do you want?
